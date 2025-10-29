2-year-old child struck and killed by truck in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a two-year-old child was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Wednesday after walking into the roadway in a St. Petersburg neighborhood.

Officials said a Ford F450 driven by a 34-year-old Valrico man was traveling east on 49th Avenue North, west of 80th Street North, when the child entered the vehicle's path.

Authorities said the child had left a nearby residence without the parents’ knowledge. The driver was unable to avoid the collision, and the child died from injuries at the scene.

WFTS

It happened near 8000 49th Avenue North in unincorporated St. Petersburg.

This is an ongoing investigation.