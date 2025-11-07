1 child sent to hospital after school bus with 30 students involved in accident in Davenport: PCSO

DAVENPORT, FLa. — Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) confirmed Friday afternoon one child has been transported to a hospital following a school bus accident in Davenport.

According to PCSO, there were 30 students on the school bus returning to Bella Citta Elementary from a field trip when the accident happened shortly after 1 p.m. near Ronald Reagan Parkway and Highway 27.

PCSO said the hospitalized child was complaining of a back injury.

PCSO also said another bus is en route to pick up the remaining children.

This is developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will update this story as more information is available.