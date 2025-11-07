Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

1 child sent to hospital after school bus with 30 students involved in accident in Davenport: PCSO

Polk County Sheriff's Logo
WFTS
Polk County Sheriff's Logo
Posted
and last updated

DAVENPORT, FLa. — Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) confirmed Friday afternoon one child has been transported to a hospital following a school bus accident in Davenport.

According to PCSO, there were 30 students on the school bus returning to Bella Citta Elementary from a field trip when the accident happened shortly after 1 p.m. near Ronald Reagan Parkway and Highway 27.

PCSO said the hospitalized child was complaining of a back injury.

PCSO also said another bus is en route to pick up the remaining children.

This is developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will update this story as more information is available.

Florida doctor's fight for breast cancer patients denied insurance coverage gets Hollywood spotlight

St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Dr. Alicia Billington, was floored when she learned ABC’s hit drama, "Grey's Anatomy," addressed the issue in a recent episode.

Florida doctor's fight for breast cancer patients denied insurance coverage gets Hollywood spotlight

Latest Polk County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.