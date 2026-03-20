1 dead after truck collides with train in Lakeland: PCSO

LAKELAND, Fla. — A fatal crash between a truck and a train occurred on Kathleen Road near Spivey Road in Lakeland.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. and resulted in one death. No other injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
'I didn’t ask for this,' landscapers cut woman's trees without her permission causing thousands in damages
Denise Harris said she was inside her home back in December when she heard noises outside and opened her front door to find a crew already at work.
'I didn’t ask for this,' landscapers cut woman's trees without her permission