Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

1 dead after truck collides with train in Lakeland: PCSO

train and truck collision
Polk County Sheriff's Office
train and truck collision
Posted
and last updated

LAKELAND, Fla. — A fatal crash between a truck and a train occurred on Kathleen Road near Spivey Road in Lakeland.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. and resulted in one death. No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

'I didn’t ask for this,' landscapers cut woman's trees without her permission causing thousands in damages

Denise Harris said she was inside her home back in December when she heard noises outside and opened her front door to find a crew already at work.

'I didn’t ask for this,' landscapers cut woman's trees without her permission

Latest Polk County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.