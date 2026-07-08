Woman arrested for hitting security guard with her car in Davenport: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) deputies arrested a Wisconsin woman accused of purposely hitting the security guard at the condominium complex with her car.

PCSO said Tayquanna Butler was renting an AirBNB in Davenport when at about 9 p.m. on July 4, the security guard working at the Windsor Island Resort on Aloha Boulevard contacted PCSO.

The security guard reported a woman driving a gray Chrysler Pacifica was trying to enter the property when the guard told her at the entry gate she needed to be on the approved visitors list, or provide identification.

According to PCSO's report, Butler, who had a passenger in the Chrysler, asked "What are you going to do if I drive through?"

She was told that would not be a good idea, before she sped through the entry gates heading towards Lana Avenue, per PCSO.

The security guard chased in his patrol vehicle, asking Butler for identification and to register her car as a visitor to the property.

PCSO said Butler said the guard was "doing too much," while mentioning she was renting an AirBNB there.

When the security guard stood next to his patrol car, PCSO said Butler asked twice, "You wanna get hit?"

Then,PCSO said Butler hit the guard, pinning his body between the passenger side of the Chrysler.

The guard was not seriously injured, according to the report.

After this incident, PCSO said she sped away, before she was detained at the Orlando Airport as she tried to get a flight back home.

Butler faces felony charges of aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

PCSO confirmed the 32-year-old resident of Green Bay, Wisconsin was listed as a renter from July 2-6, 2026, within the resort.

PCSO detectives contacted the Orlando International Airport Police Department and confirmed Butler was scheduled to fly back to Wisconsin on July 7.