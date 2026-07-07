Lakeland police officer arrested on grand theft resigns: LPD

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland Police Department (LPD) arrested a 44-year-old officer accused of falsifying his time sheets for off-duty detail assignments over the span four years.

According to an internal LPD investigation, Miguel Acevedo falsified time sheets and his location during periods of the off-duty detail assignments between July 7, 2022 and May 26, 2026, with "a pattern of repeatedly representing he was present and working assigned details when electronic records showed otherwise."

LPD identified 54 separate incidents, totaling $1,046.50, that Acevedo received pay "for time associated with attendance discrepancies and location irregularities."

Acevedo was making an annual salary of $90,451, according to Lakeland police.

Chief Sam Taylor said in response to the Acevedo's arrest, "Our officers are entrusted with serving the community with integrity, professionalism, and accountability. Maintaining the public's trust requires every member of the Lakeland Police Department to meet the highest standards of conduct, both on and off duty. When an officer fails to uphold those standards, it is our responsibility to ensure they are held accountable."

Acevedo had been on administrative leave since the start of the investigation. The arrest of Acevedo will still be subject to an administrative review.

Acevedo was booked into the Polk County Jail, as he faces felony charges of grand theft and scheming to defraud.

LPD said Acevedo resigned from his position after being processed.