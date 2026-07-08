85,000 gallons of sewage spill reported in Lakeland after force main break

LAKELAND, Fla. — An estimated 85,000 gallons of sewage spilled in Lakeland after a force main broke, sending wastewater into a storm drain and the surrounding ground before crews contained the leak.

According to a public notice filed with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the spill began around 9:45 a.m. on July 3 after crews responded to a call for backup assistance at 4745 U.S. 98 N.

City crews arrived at the scene around 10 a.m. and found sewage leaking from the ground. After excavating a 10-inch force main, workers determined a 20-foot section of the pipe had split.

The leak was contained by 3:30 a.m. on July 4.

The report estimates that about 85,000 gallons of sewage were released. Crews recovered approximately 75,000 gallons, while about 5,000 gallons entered a storm drain and another 5,000 gallons soaked into the ground.