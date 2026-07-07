PCSO issues missing person alert for 63-year-old man

DAVENPORT, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) has issued a missing-person alert for a 63-year-old man.
PCSO says Melvin Stacy Jenkins has not been seen by his family and has medical issues that require medications.
Melvin's last known whereabouts were at his residence in the Solterra Resort in Davenport, and he has been known to frequently visit the Frostproof and Tampa areas, per officials
Melvin is roughly 5'8" and 155 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.
PCSO asks anyone with information on Melvin's location to contact the sheriff's office at 863-298-6200.
Newly released videos show suspect in patrol car after deadly Ybor City crash
The Hillsborough State Attorney's Office released videos from November of 2025, including a video from the Tampa Police Department's helicopter.