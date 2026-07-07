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PCSO issues missing person alert for 63-year-old man

PCSO issues missing person alert for 63-year-old man
WFTS
PCSO issues missing person alert for 63-year-old man
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DAVENPORT, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) has issued a missing-person alert for a 63-year-old man.

PCSO says Melvin Stacy Jenkins has not been seen by his family and has medical issues that require medications.

Melvin's last known whereabouts were at his residence in the Solterra Resort in Davenport, and he has been known to frequently visit the Frostproof and Tampa areas, per officials

Melvin is roughly 5'8" and 155 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.

PCSO asks anyone with information on Melvin's location to contact the sheriff's office at 863-298-6200.

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