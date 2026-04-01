Investigation underway after shooting near courthouse in Bartow: PCSO

BARTOW, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) and Bartow Police Department (BPD) are investigating a shooting that happened in Bartow on Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened on April 1 near the Polk County Courthouse, according to authorities.

PCSO deputies and BPD officers responded to the parking lot of the Circle K store in the 300 block of West Main Street in Bartow, after gunshots were reported just before 9:45 a.m., according to the report.

Authorities said one person has been transported to the hospital.

PCSO detectives said they are with all the involved parties of the shooting, including the shooter.

There is no current threat to the public, according to PCSO.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.