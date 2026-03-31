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Child taken to hospital after being left in a vehicle for unknown amount of time in Winter Haven: WHPD

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WFTS
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WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A child was taken to the hospital after being left in a vehicle in Winter Haven for an unknown amount of time.

Winter Haven Police said police and fire responded to a home at Ave N NW involving an infant left inside a vehicle.

When crews arrived, they started life-saving measures and transported the child to the hospital.

WHPD said the condition of the child is not known.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

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Arrest in 'violent death' of Florida man found in 'pool of blood'

Latest Polk County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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