Child taken to hospital after being left in a vehicle for unknown amount of time in Winter Haven: WHPD

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A child was taken to the hospital after being left in a vehicle in Winter Haven for an unknown amount of time.
Winter Haven Police said police and fire responded to a home at Ave N NW involving an infant left inside a vehicle.
When crews arrived, they started life-saving measures and transported the child to the hospital.
WHPD said the condition of the child is not known.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
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