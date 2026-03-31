Child taken to hospital after being left in a vehicle for unknown amount of time in Winter Haven: WHPD

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A child was taken to the hospital after being left in a vehicle in Winter Haven for an unknown amount of time.

Winter Haven Police said police and fire responded to a home at Ave N NW involving an infant left inside a vehicle.

When crews arrived, they started life-saving measures and transported the child to the hospital.

WHPD said the condition of the child is not known.

Police continue to investigate the incident.