POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Rising diesel prices are putting pressure on truck drivers across the country and as fuel costs climb to record highs in Florida, experts warn it could soon hit your wallet.

Linzey Smith has spent more than three decades hauling freight across America's highways but said rising diesel prices are making it harder to stay on the road.

“It’s going to be pretty bad if it gets any higher,” said Smith.

Watch report from Rebecca Petit

Soaring diesel prices impacting truckers, driving up grocery costs

Independent truckers like Smith are feeling the strain the most, since they rely on brokers for work and must cover fuel costs out of pocket.

“In the long run it’s going to hurt because it’s way too high. It's overwhelming. It’s already affecting the food prices in the stores, and tires, brakes and oil changes,” said Smith.

As of Tuesday, GasBuddy reports Florida's average diesel price has climbed to $5.73 per gallon.

“It is a record high actually. It just surpassed today. Florida has now set a new all-time record high for diesel at $5.73 a gallon,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

Experts say because diesel fuels the supply chain, a sharp increase in fuel prices drives up transportation costs for wholesalers. Those higher costs are often passed down the line, with retailers raising prices for consumers at the checkout.

“These fruits and vegetables and meat are moving very quickly through the supply chain with very little margin for error, so those types of products are more beholden to the price of diesel and are likely to be impacted first,” said De Haan.

De Haan told Tampa Bay 28 reporter Rebecca Petit that the rising cost of diesel could soon impact nearly every part of daily life.

“The war on Iran, this is still somewhat short-lived. We don't know how long it will continue, but if it does continue for another month or two, virtually everything that you buy will likely be impacted in some way,” said De Haan.

WATCH: Will gas prices continue to rise? Tampa Bay 28 anchor took the question to an expert

Gas prices impact



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.