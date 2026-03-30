Officials provide update on 'violent death' investigation in Bartow: PCSO

BARTOW, Fla. — PCSO said they arrested the suspect involved in the alleged murder of a 56-year-old Bartow man found in a "pool of blood" during a news conference on Monday morning.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Bartow Police Chief Stephen Walker are providing an update to the media on the "violent death" investigation during the news conference.

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Detectives have "made major progress over the weekend," according to officials.

Tampa Bay 28's Rebecca Petit is following up on coverage after the early stages of the investigation last week.

According to officials, Jeffery Blevins was outside of his apartment on North Wilson Avenue around 11 p.m. on March 26. Authorities said he was talking to his mother on the phone at the apartment complex where he lives with his sister when his mother heard him fall to the ground.

PCSO Sheriff Grady Judd said his mother called for him, but there was no response, so she immediately ended the call. She then called her daughter, who was inside the apartment, to tell her to find Blevins.

When Blevins' sister went outside, she saw him in a "pool of blood," then she immediately notified the Bartow Police Department.

PCSO said first responders arrived and transported him to Bartow Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at about 11:55 p.m. on March 26.

Tampa Bay 28's Rebecca Petit will be at the event and stream it live on the website and Facebook.