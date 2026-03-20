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10-year-old boy who suffered skull fracture in fatal Winter Haven hit-and-run released from hospital: PCSO

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WFTS
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WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) provided an update about the 10-year-old boy injured in the deadly hit-and-run in Winter Haven earlier this month.

"He has been released and is recovering at home," PCSO PIO Carrie Horstman said.

At the time of the incident, officials said the 10-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition with a broken leg, broken arm and a skull fracture.

A celebration of life for 8-year-old Gabriel Carter will be held Saturday after he was killed on March 11 in the hit-and-run incident on Crystal Beach Road.

Citrus County family says father died after medical episode while swimming with manatees

Tommy Green was visiting his family in Citrus County to celebrate his birthday. He suffered a heart attack while swimming with the manatees, according to his family.

Family says father died after medical episode while swimming with manatees

Latest Polk County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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