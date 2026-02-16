Polk County officials hold press conference on recent brush fires amid burn ban

BARTOW, Fla. — Polk County officials are holding a press conference on Monday to discuss the unusually active brush fire season.

Officials said Polk County Fire Rescue battled dozens of brush fires yesterday as a combination of drought conditions, lack of rain and wind came together to spark fires across the county.

Several recent brush fires have been started by residents disregarding the countywide burn ban, according to officials.

Officials said they will give an update on the county’s brush fire season and answer questions at the press conference.

The press conference starts at 12 p.m. on Feb. 16. Tampa Bay 28's Rebecca Petit will be at the news conference, and it will be streamed live on the website and Facebook.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.