70-acre brush fire burns near Osceola-Polk line in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Fla. — A large brush fire near the Osceola-Polk county line has scorched about 70 acres and damaged multiple structures.

The fire, located along Osceola Polk Line Road in Davenport, was reported on Sunday and quickly grew in size, according to Polk County. Officials say containment is at approximately 80%, but crews are still working to bring the blaze fully under control.

Fire departments from Davenport and Haines City, along with the Florida Forest Service and Orange County Fire Rescue, are all helping.

Polk County currently has an emergency burn ban in place due to dangerously dry conditions. Residents are asked to remain cautious and follow all restrictions as fire crews continue their work in the area.

Tampa Bay 28 has a crew headed to the scene and will have more information and video as they become available.