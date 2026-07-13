Lakeland private school administrator accused of striking a deputy at traffic stop: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said a Lakeland middle school assistant director is accused of striking a deputy on the hand and resisting arrest at a traffic stop.

PCSO said Lasahy DeVeaux, 36, of Lakeland, was stopped by a deputy at about 1:09 p.m. on July 11 going westbound on I-4 near Polk City.

DeVeaux’s license was revoked on Nov. 26, 2024 for five years for being a habitual traffic offender, PCSO said. Her license has been suspended three times since then, in March 2025, June 2025, and August 2025, for failure to pay traffic tickets. Her license had been canceled indefinitely on May 3, 2025, PCSO said.

On the stop on I-4, the deputy asked DeVeaux to exit the vehicle twice, according to PCSO. She did exit the vehicle, but when the deputy attempted to put handcuffs on her, she physically resisted. PCSO said she then struck the deputies in an attempt to free her grasp.

DeVeaux is charged with multiple felonies, including battery on a law enforcement officer and driving while license suspended/revoked.

DeVeaux is the Assistant Head of School at Academy Prep in Lakeland.