Suspect shot by deputies after domestic violence incident in Auburndale: PCSO

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff's Office said a deputy-involved shooting occurred in Auburndale after a domestic violence incident.

PCSO said a domestic violence suspect was fleeing from the Sun Acres neighborhood, driving in a large truck, when he hit a responding PCSO vehicle head-on. The PCSO sergeant shot the suspect, grazing his ear.

Polk County Sheriff's Office

Authorities said the suspect then ran from the scene but was caught a short distance away by other deputies.

PCSO said no deputies were injured and the suspect is being treated at a local hospital.