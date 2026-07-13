Suspect shot by deputies after domestic violence incident in Auburndale: PCSO

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff's Office said a deputy-involved shooting occurred in Auburndale after a domestic violence incident.
PCSO said a domestic violence suspect was fleeing from the Sun Acres neighborhood, driving in a large truck, when he hit a responding PCSO vehicle head-on. The PCSO sergeant shot the suspect, grazing his ear.
Authorities said the suspect then ran from the scene but was caught a short distance away by other deputies.
PCSO said no deputies were injured and the suspect is being treated at a local hospital.
Small plane makes emergency water landing near Honeymoon Island State Park
Dunedin Fire Rescue said all occupants safely reached shore with minor injuries after the aircraft went down offshore.
Small plane makes emergency water landing near Honeymoon Island State Park: DFR