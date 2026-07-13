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Suspect shot by deputies after domestic violence incident in Auburndale: PCSO

Suspect shot by deputies after domestic violence incident in Auburndale: PCSO
Polk County Sheriff's Office
Suspect shot by deputies after domestic violence incident in Auburndale: PCSO
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AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff's Office said a deputy-involved shooting occurred in Auburndale after a domestic violence incident.

PCSO said a domestic violence suspect was fleeing from the Sun Acres neighborhood, driving in a large truck, when he hit a responding PCSO vehicle head-on. The PCSO sergeant shot the suspect, grazing his ear.

Suspect shot by deputies after domestic violence incident in Auburndale: PCSO

Authorities said the suspect then ran from the scene but was caught a short distance away by other deputies.

PCSO said no deputies were injured and the suspect is being treated at a local hospital.

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Dunedin Fire Rescue said all occupants safely reached shore with minor injuries after the aircraft went down offshore.

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