We Are the Essentials assists PCSO in search for missing man from Frostproof

FROSTPROOF, Fla. — We Are the Essentials is assisting the Polk County Sheriff's Office in a search for a missing man from Frostproof.

On Thursday, July 8, 31-year-old William "Bill" Murphy was reported missing after his vehicle was found abandoned in the area of Lost Grove Road in Frostproof. Officials believe Murphy may be traveling on foot and he may be disoriented, confused, and unable to find his way home.

Murphy is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

On July 12, We Are the Essentials joined the search for Murphy and used drones, a K-9 team, and ground search members. They have yet to find Murphy, but they are continuing to assist law enforcement and family in the search.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Rebecca Petit will provide more details as they become available.