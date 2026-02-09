Polk County limits public comment after surge of animal shelter critics

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Lengthy public comment sessions at Polk County Commission meetings are now driving changes. Commissioners have voted to limit the number of people who can speak at each meeting.

Eve Salimbene runs the Street Cat Project of Polk County. She is one of many animal welfare advocates who regularly attend Polk County commission meetings, urging leaders to improve conditions at the county animal shelter.

“One being the high euthanasia rate at the shelter. And the lack of resources for the public as well as the deplorable conditions that we see at Polk County Animal Shelter,” Salimbene said.

County Commissioners are now limiting public comment to 15 speakers per meeting.

There are three opportunities for comments at each meeting, but the restriction applies only to the final portion, called general public comments.

The change passed unanimously on the consent agenda, without public discussion. Salimbene said the move feels punitive and is meant to silence critics.

“Limiting the people that can speak at a public forum, is really infringing on our First Amendment rights. This will affect not only the animal defenders, but it will affect anybody else who wants to come and speak,” Salimbene said.

Commissioners said people will be called in the order their speaker cards are submitted, and anyone not heard will be first to speak at the next meeting. The speaker cards require participants to list their topic, stance, and group affiliation.

Stetson University professor of law, Louis Virelli said local governments are allowed to limit the number of speakers and the time allotted for each.

“Where it becomes problematic is if the decisions are made based on what the speakers are likely to say. If it is done based on their message, then there is a serious First Amendment problem, because now it’s classic censorship,” Virelli said.

County officials said the change is meant to improve efficiency, but advocates say they are not backing down.

“That’s not going to stop us from speaking out about it,” Salimbene said.



