200-plus suspects arrested in Florida human trafficking operation: Officials

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Florida officials announced Friday the arrest of more than 200 suspects following a joint human trafficking investigation.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Attorney General James Uthmeier revealed that twelve possible human trafficking victims were identified and immediately offered support.

Officials said three suspects who arrived at an undercover location in Polk County were charged with human trafficking, for offering to pay an adult to engage in sexual acts with their child.

According to officials, the illegal acts related to soliciting prostitutes, offering to commit prostitution, or aiding/abetting or transporting prostitutes. Detectives at Polk County Sheriff's Office connected with other agencies to arrest child sexual predators, while charging an additional 16 suspects "who traveled to an undercover location to have sex with who they thought were children or solicited children online."

"The online prostitution industry enables and empowers human traffickers, allowing them to profit off the people they exploit," said Judd.

The investigation involved a seven-day sting operation in which law enforcement utilized social media and escort-hiring platforms to make contact with the suspects.

“Human traffickers are vile predators who exploit the vulnerable, and once again, a disproportionate number of those arrested in this sting were illegal aliens,” said Uthmeier. “Here in Florida, we will not give these traffickers the opportunity to destroy more lives.”

The defendants will be charged with the following:



111 with felony traveling to commit prostitution

20 with felony aiding/abetting, transporting, or deriving proceeds from prostitutes

99 with misdemeanor soliciting prostitution

These cases will be prosecuted by the Office of Statewide Prosecution and State Attorney for the Tenth Judicial Circuit Brian Haas.