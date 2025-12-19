Universal Studios employee arrested for possession of child pornography: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Universal Studios employee was arrested while at work and charged with possession of child pornography, Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

PCSO said detectives received a tip that someone in Haines City had uploaded and shared child porn files via private chat in the Kik messaging app. Authorities confirmed the email address and Kik account associated with the tip belonged to 20-year-old Brandon Arroyo.

Detectives searched the account and found 10 files of children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old being sexually abused. PCSO said Arroyo also shared the files with other users on Kik.

PCSO issued a warrant for Arroyo's arrest, and Orlando Police Department officers arrested Arroyo at his place of employment, Universal Studios, where he works part-time.

Arroyo was charged with 10 counts of promoting files of child pornography. Universal Studios said he has been terminated from his employment due to his arrest.