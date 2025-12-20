Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Haines City house fire kills four pets: HCFD

HC FIRE 1.jpg
Haines City Fire Department/Facebook
HC FIRE 1.jpg
HC FIRE 2.jpg
HC FIRE 3.jpg
HC FIRE 4.jpg
Posted

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A structure fire in Haines City killed four pets in the home, authorities said.

According to Haines City Fire Department (HCFD) on Friday evening, city firefighters, with assistance from Polk County Fire Rescue, responded to a residential fire on Lake Brown Drive.

The residents of the home - two adults and two children - were not home at the time of the fire but have been displaced.

Four pets inside the home did not survive the fire, HCFD officials said.

At this time, the fire was believed to be accidental and likely caused by an electrical issue, officials added.

