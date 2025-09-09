23-year-old man killed after single-vehicle crash that knocked out power, deputies say

FORT MEADE, Fla. — A 23-year-old Sebring man died early Tuesday after his car left the roadway, struck a power pole anchor wire and rolled in a pasture, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

Deputies identified the driver as 23-year-old Samuel Maisonet.

Duke Energy workers responded to a power outage and called 911 about 4:40 a.m. after they found a wrecked 2007 Toyota Corolla in a pasture near the intersection of Avon Park Cutoff and Singletary roads, officials said. Investigators believe the crash occurred about 3:30 a.m. when the Corolla left ABC Road southbound, struck a ground anchor wire for the power pole, and rolled, ejecting Maisonet.

When first responders arrived, they found Maisonet dead on the scene.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit said speed may have been a factor based on car damage, roadway markings, impact points, and the distance the car traveled after impact.

This is an ongoing investigation.