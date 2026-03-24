3 dogs dead; lithium-ion battery to blame for fire in Lakeland: LFD

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Fire Department (LFD) said multiple dogs died in a fire started by a lithium-ion battery.

LFD said fire crews responded to a fire at a home on Lake Parker Avenue North around 2 p.m. on March 21.

Fire crews found a shed and a camper on fire, witht the blaze spreading to the attic of the main house.

LFD said a neighbor alerted the residents in the home to the fire and they were able to safely evacuate, but three dogs died as a result of the fire.

LFD investigators said the fire was caused by a charging lithium-ion battery in the shed behind the home.