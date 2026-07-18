3-year-old girl struck, killed by pickup truck in Winter Haven neighborhood: PCSO

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A 3-year-old girl died Friday night after being struck by a pickup truck in a southeast Winter Haven neighborhood, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

Deputies said the crash happened around 11:08 p.m. in the Savanna Pointe subdivision near County Road 653 and Eloise Loop Road. Multiple 911 callers reported the child had been hit by a Ford pickup truck, according to a news release.

The sheriff’s office, Winter Haven Police Department and Winter Haven Fire Department responded, but the girl was pronounced dead shortly after first responders arrived, PCSO said.

Investigators said the child, who was from Lake Wales, was visiting the neighborhood for a gathering involving family and friends at two homes on opposite sides of the street. Witnesses told deputies that adults and children had been crossing back and forth between the homes throughout the evening, per the release.

The street has a posted speed limit of 25 mph and was lined with parked vehicles, according to investigators.

Deputies said the driver, who was operating a lifted Ford Raptor with oversized tires, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. He completed field sobriety testing and showed no signs of impairment. Authorities also searched the truck, which was later towed for further inspection, PCSO said.

The driver told investigators he did not see the girl and did not realize he had struck her until people began yelling and chasing after the truck.

At this time, no criminal or civil charges are expected, though the investigation remains ongoing, PCSO said.