Lakeland's Midtown redevelopment plan focuses on businesses, housing, history

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland’s Midtown could see major changes under a new plan from the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA).

For Denise Gilmore, Midtown isn't just where she owns a business — it's home.

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“My grandmother and my grandfather had this property, and I inherited it from them, and I wanted to bring something back to the neighborhood where I grew up,” Gilmore said.

Gilmore opened Mary's Bagel Café four years ago. Since then, she's expanded into catering, meal prep, and a nonprofit pantry. But she told Tampa Bay 28 reporter Rebecca Petit, that Midtown needs more investment.

“The business has been successful, and I hope that it will stay successful here, but we need other businesses in the area. The area needs to be cleaned up. The parks need to be revamped. It just needs to look right,” Gilmore said.

The Lakeland Community Redevelopment Agency’s (CRA) new draft Midtown plan aims to do just that.

As the city’s largest redevelopment district, Midtown spans 27 neighborhoods. The proposal includes more workforce housing, medical offices, and retail near Lakeland Regional Health. Also, new restaurants, entertainment and lodging around Tigertown, and improvements along Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue with public art, local businesses and a heritage trail.

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The proposal also calls for a new nature preserve to help connect Bonnet Springs Park to Lake Parker while creating more green space and stormwater storage.

"The unique thing about Midtown is the businesses are already here. It's really just providing new spaces that those businesses can thrive, grow, and scale,” said Valerie Vaught, Lakeland CRA Manager.

The plan also includes Midtown's first-ever historic resources survey to help ensure redevelopment honors the area’s African American history and culture.

“So, if we know those historic structures are there, we have to work to try to save those structures and if there is no way to save that structure, we have to honor how it’s going to be rebuilt,” Vaught said.

Gilmore hopes the plan attracts business owners like her, who want to continue building on the neighborhood's legacy.

The CRA will continue to gather public feedback before the plan goes to the Lakeland City Commission for consideration.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.