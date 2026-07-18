Polk County firefighters receive long-awaited fourth shift to reduce burnout

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County firefighters are celebrating a major victory after advocating for a change to their schedule. Firefighters are getting a long-awaited fourth shift, also called D shift.

It’s expected to reduce burnout and improve turnover, issues firefighters previously spoke to Tampa Bay 28 reporter Rebecca Petit about. For Fire Captain Jon Hall, this moment has been years in the making.

“It hit me like a ton of bricks. We’ve been working towards this schedule and towards this benefit for our members for about six or seven years now. So, to hear that we’d finally come to an agreement. It was a really amazing feeling,” said Hall.

Watch full report from Rebecca Petit

Firefighters to get more time off between shifts

Hall, who also serves as president of the local firefighters union, said a new fourth shift is one of the biggest changes in Polk County Fire Rescue history.

Firefighters will move from working 24 hours on duty and 48 hours off, to 24 hours on followed by 72 hours off. That cuts the standard workweek from 56 hours down to 42.

“This will allow those firefighters that rest and recovery. That is desperately needed in this career field,” Hall said.

Firefighters say the extra recovery time will help reduce burnout and the emotional toll of responding to emergencies day after day.

“The mental fatigue, the psychological impact of handling emergencies for people’s worst days, that is our career. So, that the compounding impacts of those throughout your career really take a toll on your body and your mind," Hall said.

WFTS

The new schedule will also help with response times by recruiting and retaining firefighters.

“This will allow us to be fully staffed at all times. We will be setting the tone for the state of Florida and the fire service and in the profession. And crews will really want to be here,” said Shawn Smith, Polk County Fire Chief.

For Hall, the biggest reward is personal.

"I'll be able to be home more often. See my kids grow up; attend those sporting events and those dance recitals,” Hall said.

The tentative agreement with Polk County Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 3531, still requires final approval, but if approved, the new D shift will take effect on Oct. 1, 2027.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.