Lakeland man sentenced in 2020 Christmas Eve shootout that killed grandmother

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Department of Justice (DOJ) said a Lakeland man who pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon in connection with a 2020 Christmas Eve shooting that killed a 70-year-old woman and injured three others has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Prosecutors said 29-year-old Taqiy Lewis engaged in a shootout outside the 70-year-old woman's home while she was outside with her family on Dec. 24, 2020.

According to court documents, the woman, identified as Maebelle Cooper, was struck twice and killed. Three others, including a 13-year-old, were also shot and wounded.

Officials recovered a Kahr CM9 9mm pistol during an unrelated investigation in February 2023, and forensic testing confirmed the firearm was the one used to kill Maebelle Cooper, according to the DOJ.

Prosecutors said forensic testing confirmed the bullets in the shooting were fired by Lewis and the Kahr CM9 pistol he had possessed.

The DOJ said Lewis was a convicted felon at the time of the shooting and prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

Lewis pled guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon on March 2 and was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison on July 6.

Prosecutors said Lewis remains under investigation in Maebelle Cooper's death.

Tampa Bay 28's Rebecca Petit spoke to the Cooper's daughter earlier this year after Lewis pled guilty.

WATCH Lakeland man pleads guilty in 2020 Christmas Eve shootout that killed grandmother

Lakeland man pleads guilty in 2020 Christmas Eve shootout that killed grandmother