Apartment fire displaces 5 adults, damages 4 units in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Five adults were displaced after an apartment fire damaged multiple units at a Winter Haven apartment complex, according to the Winter Haven Fire Department (WHFD).

The fire occurred at the Haven at Lake Deer apartments, located at 350 24th St. N.W.

Officials said firefighters arrived to find the apartment fully involved in flames.

A total of four apartments sustained fire, smoke and water damage as crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

Five adults were displaced as a result of the fire.

Firefighters also rescued four kittens and one dog from the affected apartments.

According to officials, the preliminary cause of the fire appears to be in the area where a clothes dryer was located.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.