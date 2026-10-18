Pregnant woman, unborn child killed in semi-truck crash on U.S. 27 in Frostproof: PCSO

FROSTPROOF, Fla. — A pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving two semi-trucks and three passenger vehicles Saturday evening in Frostproof, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

The crash occurred just after 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and U.S. Highway 98.

Investigators said a 2008 Honda Civic, a 2010 Toyota Corolla and a 2021 Toyota Highlander were stopped in the northbound right lane of U.S. Highway 27 at a red light. A Volvo semi-truck was stopped in the adjacent left lane.

According to the sheriff's office, a 2022 International semi-truck traveling northbound failed to recognize the stopped traffic and slammed into the rear of the Toyota Highlander at highway speed.

The impact pushed the Highlander into the side of the Volvo semi before sending the SUV through the intersection, where it came to rest on the northeast corner.

Deputies said the Highlander sustained catastrophic rear-end damage and intrusion into the passenger compartment.

A 32-year-old Avon Park woman who was riding in the rear seat suffered critical injuries and was taken to a hospital. Investigators said she and her unborn child later died despite lifesaving efforts by medical personnel.

After striking the Highlander, the International semi continued forward and collided with the Toyota Corolla before veering off the roadway, crossing an open field and traveling approximately 400 feet before coming to rest in a ditch, according to investigators.

The Corolla was pushed into the rear of the Honda Civic.

The driver of the International semi, a 53-year-old Michigan man, suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from a hospital.

Investigators said the most seriously injured survivor remains a 37-year-old Avon Park woman who was driving the Corolla. Other victims were either treated and released or are expected to recover.

All occupants involved appeared to have been wearing seat belts, according to the sheriff's office.

U.S. 27 was closed for about six hours while crews investigated the crash and cleared the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.