Application denied for proposed sand mine near Lake Wales after seniors push back

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Residents of one senior community say, just before Thanksgiving, they received letters announcing plans for an 855-acre sand mine, and Wednesday they voiced their opposition to county leaders.

Saddlebag Lake Resort is a quiet senior community just east of Lake Wales.

“I enjoy just the peace and tranquility of the whole park and the relationships with the people around us,” said Chuck Vonderhaar.

Neighbors feared the 800-home community was in danger.

During a packed meeting, residents shared dire concerns about the potential impacts of the proposed Mammoth Grove Mine along State Road 60.

“The health impacts this request will cause is undeniable,” said Pamela Larson.

“The land surrounding Saddlebag Lake is home to federally threatened and Florida endangered species. The wildlife that has existed for generations and that we have enjoyed and lived with will disappear.” added Janet Edwards.

“Please consider this. You are affecting a lot of people’s lives,” Vonderhaar said.

According to a county report, the company PH Citrus LLC would mine the site in five phases spanning 65 years.

“This is all occurring underwater through pipes, being hydraulically convened to the processing plant which is over 3,000 feet away,” said Bart Allen, Attorney for PH Citrus LLC.

More than 500 trucks were estimated to leave the site daily. Neighbors’ concerns ranged from traffic to water quality, health and home values

“Saddlebag homeowners will face immediate and long term value loss the moment the mine is approved. Saddlebag homeowners deserve economic protection. This is not about real estate commissions. These are facts of a real estate impact,” said Tanisha Stroeder, Saddlebag community association manager.

Polk County’s Planning Commission ultimately denied a conditional use application.

“Would you want to live next to this. Would you want your family surrounded by this?” said Lisa Chellin.

There is a seven-day appeal period where the decision can be appealed to the Polk County Board of County Commissioners.



Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it's had on some of our most vulnerable populations.

Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it's had on some of our most vulnerable populations.