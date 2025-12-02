Haines City church begins construction on affordable senior housing community

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Haines City is marking a significant milestone in its effort to expand housing options for older adults.

City leaders joined Trinity Church to break ground on a new affordable senior housing community. One, they say, will allow seniors to retire with dignity.

The patch of land at 2795 North 10th Street in Haines City, on the property of Trinity Church, will soon be transformed into Trinity Village, an affordable senior housing community.

It is where Sandra Sorbey and her husband are looking forward to one day calling home.

“This is like a dream come true because every time we ride down Highway 27, we look at those beautiful apartments and we say, we can't rent one of those, because we can't afford one of those,” Sorbey said.

The Sorbey’s are in their 80s and tell me their rising rent has put a strain on their fixed income.

“And then we have other bills in our house besides the rent. The heating bill this year was very high,” Sorbey said.

Haines City is taking a significant step forward in addressing a critical need for affordable housing for its senior population.

The city is partnering with Trinity Church to build the 102-unit community. The rent will range from $350 to $1,500 per month. Bishop Charles Anderson tells me the project is five years in the making.

“More than 50% of the citizens of this community pay more than 30% of their income toward housing. That should never be the case, whether you're a teacher or a senior citizen,” said Anderson.

The $30 million development will feature modern amenities and resources to foster wellness and independence.

“The unfortunate reality is that they can’t afford to live with dignity anymore. Affordable housing like this is going to give seniors throughout Polk County an opportunity to live affordably but in a professionally managed community,” said Mitch Rosenstein, principal at Green Mills Group.

Seniors will be able to move in early 2027.



