Lake Wales police investigating homicide at 9th Street residence

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Lake Wales police are investigating a homicide at a home on South 9th Street near Cohasset Avenue, authorities confirmed Tuesday.
Police said they responded to the residence at 644 S. 9th St. in Lake Wales.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
