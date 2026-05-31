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Frostproof man killed in US-27 rollover crash in Polk County: FHP

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POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A 36-year-old Frostproof man died early Sunday after his vehicle overturned on U.S. Highway 27 north of U.S. Route 98, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Troopers said the crash happened around 4:15 a.m. The man was driving a Toyota Corolla southbound on US-27 when he lost control and traveled onto the shoulder, according to a news release.

FHP said he overcorrected, crossing back over the road before the vehicle overturned. The driver was ejected and died at the scene from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

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Latest Polk County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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