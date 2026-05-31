Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips joins United Way Disaster Expo in Polk County

- Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips attended the United Way of Central Florida Disaster Expo, where he was among the experts sharing the latest hurricane data.
- Residents learned about their evacuation zones and other key preparedness steps ahead of the 2026 hurricane season.
Cyclist struck and killed by car after surviving cardiac arrest months earlier
Craig Prather survived a cardiac arrest in December. Less than six months later, he was struck and killed by a car.
Cyclist struck and killed by car after surviving cardiac arrest months earlier