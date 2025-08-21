Bartow police approve body and dash cams months after traffic stop involving pastor

BARTOW, Fla. — The City of Bartow confirmed its police force has approved body and dash cameras to go into effect next year.

City officials said that while they still have to go through budgeting, they already have a supplier lined up and anticipate the cameras will be in place by the first half of 2026. Officials met with an Axon representative on Aug. 18.

The initiative comes after Bartow police officers pulled over a local pastor and had a K-9 unit search his car during a traffic stop in June.

Pastor Don’Tavius Sanders said as he was driving home from the airport that morning, he was pulled over by officers but wasn’t initially told why.

“I’m trying to figure out, am I a suspect for something? Do I have a doppelganger out there that’s done something?” Sanders told Tampa Bay 28 reporter Rebecca Petit in July.

Sanders later learned officers stopped him over a broken tag light. He said officers asked if they could search his vehicle, which he declined. A K-9 unit was then called, and his vehicle was eventually searched.

“They had all my doors open, my trunk open, my hood open. Looking through tires. They’re vehemently searching for something,” he said.

There were no drugs found, no arrests and no tickets issued. Sanders believes he was stopped because of his race and appearance.

“I’m not a drug dealer, I'm a pastor. I'm a hope dealer, that’s what I am,” Sanders said.

Bartow Police Chief Stephen Walker apologized to Sanders and proposed reforms, including updating K-9 unit policy, a citizen oversight committee and the now-approved body cameras.