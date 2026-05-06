Burn ban reinstated for Polk County as drought continues: Officials

POLKI COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County officials said the burn ban has been reinstated as of May 6 due to the ongoing drought.

Polk County officials use the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, and burn bans are issued once 50% of the county reaches over 500 on the index. Seventy-six percent of Polk County is over 500 on the index, Polk County said.

The ban includes unincorporated Polk County, Auburndale, Bartow, Davenport, Dundee, Eagle Lake, Fort Meade, Frostproof, Haines City, Hillcrest Heights, Lake Alfred, Lake Hamilton, Lakeland, Mulberry, Polk City and Winter Haven.

The ban prohibits:



Campfires

Bonfires

Unpermitted controlled burns

Burning of yard and household trash

Burning of organic debris;

Igniting of fireworks; and

Noncommercial burning of materials, other than for religious or ceremonial purposes, which is not contained in a barbecue grill or barbecue pit, and the total fuel area cannot exceed 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet in height.

Polk County said violations of the burn ban can be punished by a fine not to exceed $500 or imprisonment not to exceed 60 days or both.