Davenport man charged with child abuse after beating 5-year-old 'for being gay': PCSO

DAVENPORT, Fla. — A Davenport man was arrested after deputies say he beat a 5-year-old boy because he believed the child was gay, causing serious injuries.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said 33-year-old Andre Brown Jr. was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated child abuse, a life felony enhanced as a hate crime, and resisting arrest.

According to investigators, the abuse occurred while Brown was caring for three children. A 9-year-old girl in the home contacted her mother, saying Brown was abusing the children, and later texted, "I’m scared, he’s whooping him so hard, I’m scared."

Detectives said Brown repeatedly slammed the boy on the ground and struck all three children with a belt. The 5-year-old victim sustained bruising on multiple areas of his body, a fractured right wrist, a contusion to his forehead, and other injuries.

Brown allegedly told deputies he would "beat the gay out of him if possible" and would continue beating him. Authorities said these actions led to the hate crime enhancement.

When deputies attempted to arrest Brown, he resisted, yelled slurs, and pulled away before being placed in handcuffs.

Brown has an extensive criminal history including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery strangulation, among other charges.