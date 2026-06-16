LAKELAND, Fla. — For nearly a century, the Frances Langford Promenade has served as the centerpiece of Lake Mirror.

"I've never seen anything as beautiful as it is with the lighting at night, and the birds are beautiful too," said Paulette Salois.

WATCH: Cracks, deterioration prompt $80K study of Lakeland's Lake Mirror promenade

Deterioration prompts $80K study of Lakeland's Lake Mirror promenade

Salois says the promenade has long been a favorite destination to take people visiting from out of town.

"We have our daughter and her husband visiting from Pennsylvania, so we like to show them the sights and what makes Lakeland special," Salois said.

Visible cracks, wall movement, and water intrusion are raising concerns about the future of the historic structure. The Lakeland’s Parks and Recreation Department first discovered structural issues a couple of years ago.

The city has received a $79,827 grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior's National Parks Service Emergency Supplemental Historic Preservation Fund, to study the damage, which officials say may have worsened after Hurricane Milton left the promenade underwater.

The three-part geotechnical study will include ground-penetrating radar, concrete imaging, and soil testing.

"That will give us an indication as to the scope of work we will need to undertake to preserve the site,” said Melissa Stoller, grant writer for the City of Lakeland.

Officials will also examine whether the Summit's Downtown Lakeland office building, above the Loggia, could be contributing to the issues.

“It’s something that’s been here for a long time, and it should be here for much longer, so I’m glad to see that they’re doing the testing to see what’s causing the cracks and maybe they can come up with a solution,” said Salois.

Officials expect the study to take about four months to complete.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.