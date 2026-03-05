Crash investigation underway after motorcyclist's death in Winter Haven: PCSO

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Investigators are looking into a multi-vehicle crash that left a 23-year-old motorcyclist dead in Winter Haven on Wednesday evening.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) Traffic Homicide Investigations Unit is investigating the crash that happened just after 7 p.m. on March 4. The incident spilled over into multiple areas near the intersection of 3rd Street Southwest and Avenue G Southwest in Winter Haven.

The driver of a 2025 Nissan Rogue told investigators she headed home from church, when she turned onto 3rd Street Southwest and felt a "bump" and lost control of her SUV.

PCSO said the Rogue was headed northbound 3rd Street Southwest when the driver attempted to change to the inside lane in front of a 2020 Ford truck, which caused the rear of the Nissan to make contact with the front bumper of the truck.

The Ford truck driver said he watched the Nissan then enter the median, crossing over into the southbound lanes onto oncoming traffic, according to PCSO.

At the same time, motorcyclist Bryson Love was going southbound in the inside lane, when his vehicle collided head‑on with the Nissan, ejecting him from the motorcycle.

Authorities said he was wearing a helmet but he sustained extensive traumatic head and body trauma.

PCSO said multiple people made contact with the Nissan driver, with video showing she exited her SUV in a distraught manner. PCSO added she requested for law enforcement to be called to the scene.

The driver of the Nissan exhibited no signs of impairment and she has no criminal or adverse driving history, per PCSO's report.