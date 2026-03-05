Alligator spotted at an elementary school in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — An alligator was seen at a Polk County school on Thursday.
Polk County Schools shared a picture on social media of an alligator spotted at Snively Elementary in Polk County.
Polk County schools said the gator left the area and returned to the canal without further incident.
