Lakeland police investigate fatal shooting outside Wally’s Poolhall: LPD

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 48-year-old man died after an exchange of gunfire outside Wally’s Poolhall in Lakeland early Thursday morning.

Police said the shooting happened a little after 12:30 a.m. on March 5, when an argument between two patrons escalated and both drew handguns. The first shooter fired at a man, who returned fire.

Steven Michael Magee was transported to Lakeland Regional Health, where he died despite life-saving efforts, Lakeland police said. It was not immediately clear if the suspect was hit.

Detectives said the investigation remains ongoing and asked anyone with information to contact Detective Jaime Smith at 863-834-8981 or jaime.smith@lakelandgov.net.