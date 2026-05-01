266 arrests made in 'Polk Around and Find Out' human trafficking, child predator operation: PCSO

POLK CO., Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) confirmed Friday that 266 people were arrested during a human trafficking and child predator operation.

PCSO said the "Polk Around and Find Out" operation led to arrests involving child predators, illegal acts such as soliciting prostitutes, offering to commit prostitution, aiding, abetting, or transporting prostitutes, and other charges.

The investigation resulted in 439 charges filed, per PCSO.

According to deputies, 19 suspects were arrested for multiple felonies related to traveling to meet a minor for sex and similar crimes.

On April 29, PCSO held a press conference on the 19 people arrested, which included 68-year-old Thomas Hicks, who portrayed Santa at major Christmas events in Polk County.

Hicks was charged with human trafficking after soliciting a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was posing as a 13-year-old girl in the undercover operation.

The report said the other 247 arrested were related to prostitution and human trafficking.

The investigation also revealed seven possible human trafficking victims, who were identified and offered services, per PCSO.