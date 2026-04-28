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Davenport woman dies after crash in Osceola County: FHP

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OSCEOLA CO., Fla. — A 46-year-old woman is dead after a car crash in Osceola County on Tuesday morning.

FHP said a 20-year-old Indialantic City man was driving a car on Old Lake Fern Road in Osceola County, and a 46-year-old Davenport woman was driving her car in the opposite direction on the same road.

The man lost control of his car and veered into the southbound lanes. FHP said he collided with the front of the woman's vehicle head-on as a result.

The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

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