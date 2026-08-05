Suspect arrested after death investigation in Eagle Lake: PCSO

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) has arrested a suspect tied to a death investigation in Eagle Lake.

PCSO said a woman was found deceased in her home on Wilder Way in Eagle Lake on July 21.

WATCH LIVE BELOW

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is holding an 11 a.m. media briefing on the incident on Aug. 5 at PCSO's Sheriff's Operations Center at 1891 Jim Keene Boulevard in Winter Haven.

The press conference is streaming live on Tampa Bay 28 here and on Facebook.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.