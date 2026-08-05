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State Road 60 is back open between Bartow and Lake Wales: FDOT

State Road 60 is back open between Bartow and Lake Wales: FDOT
FDOT
State Road 60 is back open between Bartow and Lake Wales: FDOT
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POLK COUNTY, Fla. — FDOT said State Road 60 is back open between Bartow and Lake Wales.

The railroad crossing repair started on July 26 and was expected to be completed around Aug. 10.

FDOT said on Aug. 4 all work has been completed and the road is back open ahead of school starting back up in Polk County on Aug. 11.

Sarasota County teacher loses home after lightning strike starts a fire

A Sarasota County teacher and her family lose nearly everything in a house fire. Firefighters said the fire started from a lightning strike.

Sarasota County teacher loses home after lightning strike starts a fire

Latest Polk County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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