Deputies responding to officer-involved shooting in Lakeland: PCSO

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) confirmed deputies responded to an officer-involved shooting in Lakeland on Monday morning.

As of 8 a.m. on Aug. 3, PCSO confirmed deputies are responding to a shooting in the area of Wabash Avenue North and George Jenkins Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.