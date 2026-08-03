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Deputies responding to officer-involved shooting in Lakeland: PCSO

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LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) confirmed deputies responded to an officer-involved shooting in Lakeland on Monday morning.

As of 8 a.m. on Aug. 3, PCSO confirmed deputies are responding to a shooting in the area of Wabash Avenue North and George Jenkins Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

Court filing challenges use of Florida's 'Halo Law' in Riverview woman's arrest

An attorney for a Riverview woman arrested during a Hillsborough County traffic stop last year has asked a judge to dismiss all three misdemeanor charges against her.

Court filing challenges use of Florida's 'Halo Law' in Riverview woman's arrest

Latest Polk County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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