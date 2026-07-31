Woman accused of throwing child into a crib, watching porn and TikTok before death: Lakeland police chief

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland woman is charged with felony child abuse after the death of her six-month-old infant.

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June 29 at about 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Chestnut Woods Drive for a report of an unresponsive infant. The child was taken to the hospital and died.

The mother, 23-year-old Tatiana Norman, originally said the child had fallen from a bed and onto a tile floor.

The medical examiner did not think the injuries were consistent with falling from the bed and that the child had burns from hot water, among other injuries.

Chief Taylor said the mother was interviewed by detectives again after the findings from the medical examiner and said she had multiple incidents that day and recounted she threw the child into the play from a standing position. The child later fell from the bed and hit the back of their head.

The mother had several searches such as "baby has concussion," "baby has concussion Florida," and "baby has concussion is it emergency." Chief Taylor also watched several pornographic videos and watched TikTok after these searches.

Norman was charged with aggravated child abuse, a first-degree felony.