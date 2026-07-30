Sheriff Grady Judd to hold press conference on cold case of missing girl from 1987

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a press conference on the cold case of a missing 14-year-old girl from 1987.

PCSO said Sheriff Judd will be discussing the cold case of Jeanifer Weldon, a 14-year-old girl who went missing after leaving her friend's house in Lakeland in September 1987. Her body was found on Oct. 2, 1987, in Fort Meade.

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According to PCSO, this case may be connected to a recently executed Florida State prisoner, James Duckett. Duckett was sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 11-year-old Tereasa McAbee in 1987. He has been suspected in murders including Weldon's.

Duckett was executed on July 28, 2026. Weldon's two sisters and her best friend at the time will attend the press conference today.

Sheriff Judd will hold the press conference at 10 a.m. from the PCSO Operations Center in Winter Haven. The press conference will be streamed live on Tampa Bay 28's website and Facebook page.

Tampa Bay 28 will be at the event and stream it live on the website and Facebook.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.