Fatal Mulberry crash shuts down State Road 37

MULBERRY, FLA. — A fatal crash has shut down State Road 37 in Mulberry due to a fatal crash, officials said.
Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) officials said the crash was at 9995 State Road 37 South, near Bethlehem Road.
There was at least two vehicles involved, with one confirmed fatality, PCSO officials said.
S.R 37 is shut down both directions.
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