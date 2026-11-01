One person killed in Davenport house fire

DAVENPORT, FLA. — One person was killed in a Davenport house fire Saturday night, officials said.

Polk County Fire Rescue crews responded to the single-story home on Power Line Road after receiving a call around 10 p.m.

Firefighters arrived about seven minutes later and found the home engulfed in smoke and flames.

During a search of the home, firefighters found one person dead.

“On behalf of Polk County Fire Rescue, we extend our condolences to the family and friends of the person who died,” Polk County Fire Rescue Chief Shawn Smith said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a separate death investigation.

The American Red Cross was notified to assist the family with lodging and other needs.